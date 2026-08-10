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Here and There: Works by Tigg Morales

Here and There: Works by Tigg Morales

The Cambria Center for the Arts (CCA) invites the community to view “Here and There" a collection of painterly, aerial views of Cambria and Lake Tahoe by Tigg Morales. The paintings explore and reveal familiar places from a fresh perspective.

Exhibition: September 1 to November 1
Hours: Tuesday to Sundays. 12 to 4 pm
Artist’s Reception: September 5th. 4:30 to 6:00 pm

Cambria Center for the Arts Gallery
Free
Every week through Nov 01, 2026.
Sunday: 12:00 PM - 04:00 PM
Tuesday: 12:00 PM - 04:00 PM
Wednesday: 12:00 PM - 04:00 PM
Thursday: 12:00 PM - 04:00 PM
Friday: 12:00 PM - 04:00 PM
Saturday: 12:00 PM - 04:00 PM

Event Supported By

Cambria Center for the Arts Gallery
(805) 927-8190
http://cambriacenterforthearts.org
Cambria Center for the Arts Gallery
1350 Main Street
Cambria, California 93428
805 927-8190
gallery@cambriaarts.org
https://cambriaarts.org/