Here and There: Works by Tigg Morales

The Cambria Center for the Arts (CCA) invites the community to view “Here and There" a collection of painterly, aerial views of Cambria and Lake Tahoe by Tigg Morales. The paintings explore and reveal familiar places from a fresh perspective.

Exhibition: September 1 to November 1

Hours: Tuesday to Sundays. 12 to 4 pm

Artist’s Reception: September 5th. 4:30 to 6:00 pm

