Holiday Succulent Pumpkins

Celebrate the fall season with a beautiful hand-made succulent pumpkin to decorate your home or to give as a gift! Led by artists, Jayne Devencenzi and Kathy Stewart, this hands-on workshop will teach you how to make a unique living succulent pumpkin that can last throughout the fall season and beyond. Ages 13 and up.

Note: There is a $20 materials fee. Please bring cash. There is a $5 entry fee to enter El Chorro Regional Park. Bring cash for speedy entry.