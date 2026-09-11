Holiday Succulent Pumpkins
Holiday Succulent Pumpkins
Celebrate the fall season with a beautiful hand-made succulent pumpkin to decorate your home or to give as a gift! Led by artists, Jayne Devencenzi and Kathy Stewart, this hands-on workshop will teach you how to make a unique living succulent pumpkin that can last throughout the fall season and beyond. Ages 13 and up.
Note: There is a $20 materials fee. Please bring cash. There is a $5 entry fee to enter El Chorro Regional Park. Bring cash for speedy entry.
SLO Botanical Garden
80-90$
10:00 AM - 01:00 PM on Thu, 22 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
San Luis Obispo Botanical Garden
(805) 541-1466
SLO Botanical Garden
3450 Dairy Creek RoadSan Luis Obispo, California 93405
805 541-1400
info@slobg.org