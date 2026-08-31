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Hospice Volunteer Training

Hospice Volunteer Training

We are currently accepting applicants to become a hospice volunteer.
Some of the training topics include:
—History and Mission of Hospice,
—Medical Concerns of Patients,
—Family Dynamics and Communication Skills,
—Role of the Hospice Spiritual Counselor, Medical Social Worker and Bereavement Counselor,
—Volunteer Guidelines/Practices.
A binder of teaching materials and a workbook are included. After the training, fingerprinting and TB tests will be required.

Our next In-Person Training will take place in San Luis Obispo on 3 consecutive Fridays:
Sept 25, Oct 2, and Oct 9, 2026. Classes are from 9 am to 4 pm each day.

Please contact us today to reserve your space. An application and an informal interview are required. If you have questions, please contact us at 805-540-6020.

Central Coast Home Health and Hospice
09:00 AM - 04:00 PM on Fri, 25 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

Central Coast Hospice
805-540-6020
nicolette.tempesta@cchh08.com
www.centralcoasthospice.com
Central Coast Home Health and Hospice
253 Granada
San Luis Obispo, California 93401
805-540-6020
www.centralcoasthomehealth.com