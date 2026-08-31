Hospice Volunteer Training
Hospice Volunteer Training
We are currently accepting applicants to become a hospice volunteer.
Some of the training topics include:
—History and Mission of Hospice,
—Medical Concerns of Patients,
—Family Dynamics and Communication Skills,
—Role of the Hospice Spiritual Counselor, Medical Social Worker and Bereavement Counselor,
—Volunteer Guidelines/Practices.
A binder of teaching materials and a workbook are included. After the training, fingerprinting and TB tests will be required.
Our next In-Person Training will take place in San Luis Obispo on 3 consecutive Fridays:
Sept 25, Oct 2, and Oct 9, 2026. Classes are from 9 am to 4 pm each day.
Please contact us today to reserve your space. An application and an informal interview are required. If you have questions, please contact us at 805-540-6020.