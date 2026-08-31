Hospice Volunteer Training

We are currently accepting applicants to become a hospice volunteer.

Some of the training topics include:

—History and Mission of Hospice,

—Medical Concerns of Patients,

—Family Dynamics and Communication Skills,

—Role of the Hospice Spiritual Counselor, Medical Social Worker and Bereavement Counselor,

—Volunteer Guidelines/Practices.

A binder of teaching materials and a workbook are included. After the training, fingerprinting and TB tests will be required.

Our next In-Person Training will take place in San Luis Obispo on 3 consecutive Fridays:

Sept 25, Oct 2, and Oct 9, 2026. Classes are from 9 am to 4 pm each day.

Please contact us today to reserve your space. An application and an informal interview are required. If you have questions, please contact us at 805-540-6020.

