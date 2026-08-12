Humor and Harmony

Cellist, filmmaker, and Music Academy alum Nicholas Canellakis (’01) joins pianist-composer Michael Stephen Brown for an unforgettable evening that seamlessly blends chamber music, comedy, and film, including Canellakis’ short film My New Cello.

Expect moments of genuine laughter as best friends Nicholas and Michael captivate audiences with their signature comedic timing and wit. Their massively popular short films, along with their onstage rapport, are seamlessly woven into a thrilling program that includes Chopin, Brahms, Saint-Saëns, Gershwin, and their own original compositions and folk arrangements — all with the quick wit and creative spark that have made their comedy films an online sensation.