Improv Playground
Improv Playground
Join Improv for Good at the Improv Playground! Quick games, silly scenarios, & genuine connection.
Improv games are simple, fun activities that get you out of your head and into the moment — no scripts, no performance, no wrong answers. Just play, and laughter that brings people together.
Unitarian Universalists San Luis Obispo
Free
06:30 PM - 08:00 PM, every month on Thursday through Aug 13, 2026.
Event Supported By
Improv for Good
(805)556-8495
improvforgood@gmail.com
Unitarian Universalists San Luis Obispo
2201 Lawton Ave.San Luis Obispo, California 93401
805-439-0188
facilities.uuslo@gmail.com