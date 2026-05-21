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Improv Playground

Improv Playground

Join Improv for Good at the Improv Playground! Quick games, silly scenarios, & genuine connection.
Improv games are simple, fun activities that get you out of your head and into the moment — no scripts, no performance, no wrong answers. Just play, and laughter that brings people together.

Unitarian Universalists San Luis Obispo
Free
06:30 PM - 08:00 PM, every month on Thursday through Aug 13, 2026.
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Improv for Good
‪(805)556-8495‬
improvforgood@gmail.com
http://improvforgood.fun/
Unitarian Universalists San Luis Obispo
2201 Lawton Ave.
San Luis Obispo, California 93401
805-439-0188
facilities.uuslo@gmail.com
https://uuslo.org/