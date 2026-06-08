“It’s the Journey” Art Exhibit
“It’s the Journey” Art Exhibit
The Cambria Center for the Arts announces its latest exhibition, “It’s the Journey,” featuring the work of celebrated artist George Scribner and an array of local artists. George Scribner is a painter, animator and filmmaker whose work is characterized by a rich use of color and attention to both shadow and light.
This show, inspired by George Scribner’s journey on the road to excellence, has a focus on the pauses along the way. His oil paintings visually capture moments in time. His subject matter ranges from evocative street scenes to picturesque landscapes.
When: June 30th to August 30th. 12 to 4 pm, Tuesdays to Sundays
Artist’s Reception: Sunday July 5th. 4:30 to 6 pm
Cambria Center for the Arts
12:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Tue, 30 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Cambria Center for the Arts
(805) 927-8190
Cambria Center for the Arts
1350 Main StreetCambria, California 93428
gallery@cambriaarts.org