“It’s the Journey” Art Exhibit

The Cambria Center for the Arts announces its latest exhibition, “It’s the Journey,” featuring the work of celebrated artist George Scribner and an array of local artists. George Scribner is a painter, animator and filmmaker whose work is characterized by a rich use of color and attention to both shadow and light.

This show, inspired by George Scribner’s journey on the road to excellence, has a focus on the pauses along the way. His oil paintings visually capture moments in time. His subject matter ranges from evocative street scenes to picturesque landscapes.

When: June 30th to August 30th. 12 to 4 pm, Tuesdays to Sundays

Artist’s Reception: Sunday July 5th. 4:30 to 6 pm