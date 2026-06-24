Jerome Marshak “Sisyphus”

Indah Gallery is pleased to present Sisyphus—a new body of works on paper by artist Jerome Marshak. Marshak draws upon the classic Greek myth and, more specifically, the interpretation of Sisyphus by French Existentialist, Albert Camus.

In Camus' Sisyphus he explores the disparity between one's search for meaning and a silent indifference from the universe.

Indah Gallery is open Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from 12 to 5 pm.

*Gallery cannot be accessed from Hwy 154, only from N Refugio Rd.

