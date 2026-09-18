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Keys of Grandeur

Keys of Grandeur

Be swept into an unforgettable evening of passion, brilliance, and virtuosity. The program opens with the lively Mazurka from Halka by Stanisław Moniuszko, before showcasing the grandeur of Piano Concerto No. 5 “Emperor” by Ludwig van Beethoven, performed by rising star Hyunjin Roy, winner of the 2025 Paderewski International Piano Competition. In partnership with the Paderewski Festival, this concert promises a powerful journey through some of classical music’s most moving and majestic masterpieces.

Performing Arts Center San Luis Obispo
Starting at $20
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Sat, 7 Nov 2026
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Event Supported By

SLO Symphony
Slosymphony.org
Performing Arts Center San Luis Obispo
1 Grand Ave
San Luis Obispo, California 93407
805-756-4849
pacslo@calpoly.edu
https://pacslo.org