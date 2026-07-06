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"Lady of the Waves: Love in the Time of Climate Change” book signing and discussion

"Lady of the Waves: Love in the Time of Climate Change” book signing and discussion

Please join Volumes of Pleasure staff in welcoming author Sharon D. Sheltzer in a reading of — and discussion about — her recently published book Lady of the Waves: Love in the Time of Climate Change.

This hot-of-the-press young-adult novel offers readers an inspiring and emotionally engaging story highlighting courage, resilience, and personal growth. The novel explores how young people can confront environmental challenges, and be the solution instead of the victim.

The novel is expected to appeal to fans of young adult fiction, adults, educators, climate-aware readers, and book clubs interested in stories that combine compelling storytelling with timely issues.

Volumes of Pleasure Bookstore
Free
03:00 PM - 04:30 PM on Sat, 18 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

Volumes of Pleasure Bookshop
805-528-5565
volumesofpleasure@hotmail.com
http://www.volumesofpleasurebookshoppe.com

Artist Group Info

http://sharondsheltzer.com
Volumes of Pleasure Bookstore
1016 Los Osos Valley Road
Los Osos, California 93402
805-528-5565
volumesofpleasure@hotmail.com
http://www.volumesofpleasurebookshoppe.com