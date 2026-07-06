"Lady of the Waves: Love in the Time of Climate Change” book signing and discussion

Please join Volumes of Pleasure staff in welcoming author Sharon D. Sheltzer in a reading of — and discussion about — her recently published book Lady of the Waves: Love in the Time of Climate Change.

This hot-of-the-press young-adult novel offers readers an inspiring and emotionally engaging story highlighting courage, resilience, and personal growth. The novel explores how young people can confront environmental challenges, and be the solution instead of the victim.

The novel is expected to appeal to fans of young adult fiction, adults, educators, climate-aware readers, and book clubs interested in stories that combine compelling storytelling with timely issues.

