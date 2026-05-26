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League of Women Voters: New Member Orientation

League of Women Voters: New Member Orientation

Whether you just joined, rejoined, or have been a member for years and want to reconnect, this orientation is for you. The commitment to nonpartisan civic engagement is at the heart of everything the League does in SLO County. This free, welcoming session is your chance to see what that looks like up close. You will leave knowing how LWV SLOCO works at the local, state, and national levels, why other members joined and stayed, how to navigate your League membership and register for events, and where you can get involved in voter services, advocacy, and civic education. New members, longtime members, and curious community members are all welcome. Come as you are.

Online Event
Free
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM on Sat, 13 Jun 2026
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Event Supported By

League of Women Voters of San Luis Obispo County
(805) 242-6990
info@lwvslo.org
Online Event