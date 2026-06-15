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Lions, Tigers, Bears and Zebras: Building the Hearst Castle Zoo

Lions, Tigers, Bears and Zebras: Building the Hearst Castle Zoo

Newspaper magnate William Randolph Hearst collected animals as well as art for his famous ranch at San Simeon, now known as Hearst Castle. Julie Jennings will explore the creation of the historic zoo in the 1920s and 1930s, including the acquisition and care of the menagerie.

Community Presbyterian Church
06:00 PM - 07:30 PM on Thu, 25 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Historical Guides Association (HGA)
emailmemargaret@gmail.com
Community Presbyterian Church
2250 Yorkshire Drive
Cambria, California 93428