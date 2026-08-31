Local Author Book Signing: Dr. Christiane Schroeter

Dr. Christiane Schroeter, a behavioral economist and bestselling author, signs her new book, "Petite Practice: Small, Steady Steps to a Life of Momentum and Real Change," at Salty Pages bookstore in Cambria, during Pinedorado weekend.

Petite Practice is Schroeter's fifth book. It draws on two decades of research into why people who know what to do often fail to act on it. Schroeter lives in San Luis Obispo and teaches at Cal Poly.

Free and open to the public. Signed copies available for purchase.