Local Author Book Signing: Dr. Christiane Schroeter
Local Author Book Signing: Dr. Christiane Schroeter
Dr. Christiane Schroeter, a behavioral economist and bestselling author, signs her new book, "Petite Practice: Small, Steady Steps to a Life of Momentum and Real Change," at Salty Pages bookstore in Cambria, during Pinedorado weekend.
Petite Practice is Schroeter's fifth book. It draws on two decades of research into why people who know what to do often fail to act on it. Schroeter lives in San Luis Obispo and teaches at Cal Poly.
Free and open to the public. Signed copies available for purchase.
Salty Pages
Free
02:00 PM - 03:30 PM on Sat, 5 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Salty Pages
805-694-8801
info@doctorchristiane.com
Salty Pages
2024 Main StCambria, California 93428