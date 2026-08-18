"Love of Nature"
"Love of Nature"
Art Center Morro Bay presents the “Love of Nature” exhibit, an experience of beauty, wonder, and diversity of the Central Coast through the unique perspectives of local artists. Discover familiar scenes of the ocean, bay, marshes, mountains, plants, and wildlife, along with imaginative and abstract interpretations that invite you to see nature in new ways.
September 17th to November 2nd, 12 to 4 pm.
Reception: September 20th, 2 to 4 pm
Art Center Morro Bay
Free
12:00 PM - 04:00 PM, every day through Nov 02, 2026.
Event Supported By
Art Center Morro Bay
805-772-2504
artcenter.morrobay@gmail.com
Art Center Morro Bay
835 Main StreetMorro Bay, California 93442
805-772-2504
artcenter.morrobay@gmail.com