Art Center Morro Bay presents the “Love of Nature” exhibit, an experience of beauty, wonder, and diversity of the Central Coast through the unique perspectives of local artists. Discover familiar scenes of the ocean, bay, marshes, mountains, plants, and wildlife, along with imaginative and abstract interpretations that invite you to see nature in new ways.

September 17th to November 2nd, 12 to 4 pm.

Reception: September 20th, 2 to 4 pm