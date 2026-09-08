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Lucha Libro: Library-Themed Mexican Wrestling

Lucha Libro: Library-Themed Mexican Wrestling

Allan Hancock College invites the community to a free library-themed live-action wrestling event on campus. Lucha Libros will be bringing the ring, folding chairs, and a non-stop fight against censorship. Come cheer for the luchas as they bring storytelling to life!

ASL and Spanish translation available.

Allan Hancock College
Free
06:00 PM - 07:30 PM on Wed, 23 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

Allan Hancock College
https://www.hancockcollege.edu/

Artist Group Info

https://www.hancockcollege.edu/library/events.php#event-details/7a7cc666-7600-44e1-8638-8f68deb781b4
Allan Hancock College
800 S. College Drive
Santa Maria, California 93454