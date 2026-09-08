Lucha Libro: Library-Themed Mexican Wrestling
Lucha Libro: Library-Themed Mexican Wrestling
Allan Hancock College invites the community to a free library-themed live-action wrestling event on campus. Lucha Libros will be bringing the ring, folding chairs, and a non-stop fight against censorship. Come cheer for the luchas as they bring storytelling to life!
ASL and Spanish translation available.
Allan Hancock College
Free
06:00 PM - 07:30 PM on Wed, 23 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Allan Hancock College
Allan Hancock College
800 S. College DriveSanta Maria, California 93454