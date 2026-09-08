Lucia Mar USD School Board Candidates Forum

The League of Women Voters of San Luis Obispo County is partnering with the AAUW 5 Cities Pismo Beach Branch to moderate a forum for candidates for Lucia Mar USD School Board. The forum will be held in person. It will also be live-streamed on slo-span.org and will be available on the League's YouTube Channel for later viewing.

Candidate forums are intended to provide the public with an opportunity to learn about the candidates and their views on the issues. Community members are encouraged to attend the forum and to submit questions for the candidates at the forum. Questions should be on the issues and applicable to all candidates.

For additional information contact the League of Women Voters at (805) 242-6990 or candidateforums@lwvslo.org.