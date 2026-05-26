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Lunch with the League: ICE and the Law

Lunch with the League: ICE and the Law

When ICE agents show up in a community, the impact is immediate: families are separated, neighbors are frightened, and questions about legality go unanswered. But what does the law actually require of immigration enforcement? And what happens when enforcement strays outside those boundaries? Join the League of Women Voters for a lunch time, on-line discussion of these important questions. This event is free and open to the public, but registration is required. To register, go to https://lwvslo.org/content.aspx?page_id=4091&club_id=188423&item_id=2960378 or email socialpolicy@lwvslo.org

Online Event
Free
12:00 PM - 01:00 PM on Wed, 3 Jun 2026
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Event Supported By

League of Women Voters of San Luis Obispo County
(805) 242-6990
info@lwvslo.org
Online Event