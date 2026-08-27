Discover your inner film critic by casting your vote for Best Film and Best Actor in the 29th Annual Manhattan Short Film Festival. You'll join over 100,000 film lovers in over 500 venues across the globe gathering to see the Ten Finalists in this year's event.

The final selections screen simultaneously across the world during a one-week period, attendees can view all 10 short films and vote for Best Film and Best Actor awards at the Atascadero Library.