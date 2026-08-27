Manhattan Short Film Festival
Manhattan Short Film Festival
Discover your inner film critic by casting your vote for Best Film and Best Actor in the 29th Annual Manhattan Short Film Festival. You'll join over 100,000 film lovers in over 500 venues across the globe gathering to see the Ten Finalists in this year's event.
The final selections screen simultaneously across the world during a one-week period, attendees can view all 10 short films and vote for Best Film and Best Actor awards at the Atascadero Library.
Atascadero Library
Free
10:00 AM - 12:30 PM on Sat, 26 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Atascadero Public Library
805-461-6163
Atascadero Library
6555 Capistrano Ave.Atascadero, California 93422
805 461-6161
atascadero@slolibrary.org