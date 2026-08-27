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Manhattan Short Film Festival

Manhattan Short Film Festival

Discover your inner film critic by casting your vote for Best Film and Best Actor in the 29th Annual Manhattan Short Film Festival. You'll join over 100,000 film lovers in over 500 venues across the globe gathering to see the Ten Finalists in this year's event.

The final selections screen simultaneously across the world during a one-week period, attendees can view all 10 short films and vote for Best Film and Best Actor awards at the Nipomo Library in the Community Room.

Nipomo Public Library, Community Room
Free
01:30 PM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 26 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

Nipomo Public Library
(805) 929-3994
skinsey@slolibrary.org
https://sanluisobispo.librarycalendar.com/event/manhattan-short-film-festival-32623
Nipomo Public Library, Community Room
918 W Tefft St
Nipomo, California 93444
(805) 929-3994
https://sanluisobispo.librarycalendar.com/event/manhattan-short-film-festival-32623