Wine Country Theatre presents "Matilda the Musical." Packed with humor, heart, and unforgettable music, this award-winning musical promises an inspiring theatrical experience for audiences of all ages.

Featuring a cast of more than thirty local actors, Matilda showcases community theatre's greatest strengths: bringing together performers of all ages and experience levels to create live theatre that everyone can enjoy.

Show runs July 31 to August 9. Friday evenings, with matinees on Saturday and Sunday.