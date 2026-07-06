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Matilda the Musical

Matilda the Musical

Wine Country Theatre presents "Matilda the Musical." Packed with humor, heart, and unforgettable music, this award-winning musical promises an inspiring theatrical experience for audiences of all ages.

Featuring a cast of more than thirty local actors, Matilda showcases community theatre's greatest strengths: bringing together performers of all ages and experience levels to create live theatre that everyone can enjoy.

Show runs July 31 to August 9. Friday evenings, with matinees on Saturday and Sunday.

Templeton Performing Arts Center
$40 Adults, $15 Students
07:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 31 Jul 2026
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Event Supported By

Wine Country Theatre
cynthia@winecountrytheater.org
https://www.winecountrytheatre.org/index.html
Templeton Performing Arts Center
1200 S Main Street
Templeton , California 93465