Matthias Clark
Matthias Clark
Matthias Clark is and incredible songwriter and guitarist. He’ll be joined by amazing artists including Kenny Lee Lewis (of the Steve Miller Band) and Bobby Santa Cruz, performing Matthias’ essential collection of original songs written over the past 4 decades.
Featuring: Kenny Lee Lewis, Bobby Santa Cruz, Eric Stever, Darryl Voss
Doors open at 6
Music starts at 7
United Church of Christ
$10-25
06:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 16 May 2026
Artist Group Info
Matthias Clark
mymatthias@gmail.com
United Church of Christ
11245 Los Osos Valley RoadSan Luis Obispo , California 93401
805-544-1373
office@sloucc.org