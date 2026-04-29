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Matthias Clark

Matthias Clark

Matthias Clark is and incredible songwriter and guitarist. He’ll be joined by amazing artists including Kenny Lee Lewis (of the Steve Miller Band) and Bobby Santa Cruz, performing Matthias’ essential collection of original songs written over the past 4 decades.

Featuring: Kenny Lee Lewis, Bobby Santa Cruz, Eric Stever, Darryl Voss
Doors open at 6
Music starts at 7

United Church of Christ
$10-25
06:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 16 May 2026
Get Tickets

Artist Group Info

Matthias Clark
mymatthias@gmail.com
https://matthiasclark.bandcamp.com/
United Church of Christ
11245 Los Osos Valley Road
San Luis Obispo , California 93401
805-544-1373
office@sloucc.org
http://sloucc.org