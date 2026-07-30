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Max Gleason “Bridging Worlds”

Max Gleason “Bridging Worlds”

“As a visual artist I seek to connect our everyday reality with the ethereal and ineffable mysteries of life—be they psychological, emotional, philosophical or spiritual—thus building a bridge between the seen and the unseen.” -Max Gleason

Similarly, the local non-profit Artist Advocacy Foundation builds a bridge—one between artist and patron—allowing artists to flourish and contribute to the vitality of their communities.

“Bridging Worlds” is a collection of works that support this idea. 50% of proceeds from artworks sold will be donated to Artist Advocacy Foundation. Creative expression is essential to our humanity and artists of all walks of life need support.

Indah Gallery is open Fridays, Saturdays & Sundays from 12 to 5 pm. Exhibit runs July 17 to August 9.

Indah Gallery
Every week through Aug 09, 2026.
Sunday: 12:00 PM - 05:00 PM
Friday: 12:00 PM - 05:00 PM
Saturday: 12:00 PM - 05:00 PM
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Indah Gallery
max@maxgleason.com
https://www.indahgallery.org/current

Artist Group Info

Max Gleason
max@maxgleason.com
https://www.indahgallery.org/
Indah Gallery
2190 N Refugio Rd
Santa Ynez, California 93460
https://www.indahgallery.org/