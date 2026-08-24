Mended Hearts of San Luis Obispo

Discover hope, connection, and insights at Mended Hearts Chapter #415's monthly support group. Open to all heart patients, families, and friends.

We are fortunate to once again welcome Nick Drake, a paramedic and field supervisor with San Luis Ambulance. He will teach us about Hands Only CPR. Hands-Only CPR, which involves only chest compressions, has emerged in recent years as an alternative to standard CPR, which involves both chest compressions and mouth-to-mouth rescue breaths. In addition, Nick will also provide information about the AED system.

The Copeland Education Pavilion is at the North end of the hospital. Drive to back of hospital and park. 3rd Floor Auditorium.