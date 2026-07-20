Calling all tween/teen Minecraft enthusiasts! We're starting a new Minecraft Club at the Library this summer. Bring your own computer with Java Edition* installed to join the collaborative play. Show off your world, get and share tips and tricks!

Beginners to pros welcome. Recommended for ages 9 to 16.

The Los Osos Library is not affiliated with and does not endorse Aternos. The Los Osos Library assumes no responsibility for the content or operation of other websites.

Registration is not required, but will help us know how many people to expect—and you get a reminder email before the event.