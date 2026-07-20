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Minecraft Club

Minecraft Club

Calling all tween/teen Minecraft enthusiasts! We're starting a new Minecraft Club at the Library this summer. Bring your own computer with Java Edition* installed to join the collaborative play. Show off your world, get and share tips and tricks!
Beginners to pros welcome. Recommended for ages 9 to 16.

The Los Osos Library is not affiliated with and does not endorse Aternos. The Los Osos Library assumes no responsibility for the content or operation of other websites.

Registration is not required, but will help us know how many people to expect—and you get a reminder email before the event.

Los Osos Library
Free
03:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Thu, 13 Aug 2026
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Event Supported By

SLO County Libraries
(805) 781-5775
http://www.slolibrary.org
Los Osos Library
2075 Palisades Ave
Los Osos, California 93402