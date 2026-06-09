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Monthly Meeting for SLO Skiers and Social Activities Club

Monthly Meeting for SLO Skiers and Social Activities Club

Come join the SLO Skiers (and Social Activities Club) at Milestone Tavern on the first Tuesday of every month. Social Hour is from 5:30 to 6:30 pm, meeting is from 6:30 to 7:30 pm. Come meet this fun group and find out what activities we do all year around.

Milestone Tavern
Free
05:30 PM - 07:30 PM, every month on Tuesday through Jun 06, 2027.

Event Supported By

SLO Skiers
(805) 528-3194
http://www.sloskiers.org
Milestone Tavern
972 Foothill Blvd
San Luis Obisipo, California 93401