Morro Bay Chamber of Commerce Annual Awards Gala
Morro Bay Chamber of Commerce Annual Awards Gala
The Morro Bay Chamber of Commerce is proud to present the Annual Awards Gala for the Chamber's 70th anniversary, the Seaside Soiree. Awards will be given for four categories: Business, Citizen and Nonprofit of the Year as well as the Living Treasure award. Award nominations close August 30. Previous winners are not eligible for nomination.
Morro Bay Community Center
$95-$720
04:30 PM - 08:00 PM on Sun, 1 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Morro Bay Chamber of Commerce
805 772-4467
info@morrochamber.org
Morro Bay Community Center
1001 Kennedy WayMorro Bay, California 93430