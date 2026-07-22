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Morro Bay Chamber of Commerce Annual Awards Gala

Morro Bay Chamber of Commerce Annual Awards Gala

The Morro Bay Chamber of Commerce is proud to present the Annual Awards Gala for the Chamber's 70th anniversary, the Seaside Soiree. Awards will be given for four categories: Business, Citizen and Nonprofit of the Year as well as the Living Treasure award. Award nominations close August 30. Previous winners are not eligible for nomination.

Morro Bay Community Center
$95-$720
04:30 PM - 08:00 PM on Sun, 1 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

Morro Bay Chamber of Commerce
805 772-4467
info@morrochamber.org
https://www.morrochamber.org
Morro Bay Community Center
1001 Kennedy Way
Morro Bay, California 93430