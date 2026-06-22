Morro Bay Library Mural Restoration Celebration

The Friends of the Morro Bay Library is celebrating their restoration of the iconic mural on the west wall of the Morro Bay Library.

The 650-square-foot, 125,000-piece mosaic was one of the first large public art projects in the region, designed by the late Peter Ladochy, a nationally recognized Estero Bay artist whose work can be seen across the country, including at several locations throughout San Luis Obispo County.

A new commemorative plaque will be unveiled to honor Ladochy and the 100 community members who helped assemble the mural in 1985.

After many years of exposure to the elements, the mural was in need of repair. Luckily, city staff found matching tiles left over from the original job stashed away in a closet at the Community Center, and the Friends of the Library contracted with Josh LePell of San Luis Marble to do the restoration work.

The public is invited to a reception to help celebrate this milestone.

