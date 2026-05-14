Morro Bay Ocean Art Painting Workshop

Have you wanted to enhance your seascape paintings & make waves come alive in your art?

Join acclaimed artists Wade Koniakowsky & Colleen Gnos for a 2-day painting workshop. Designed for beginning to intermediate artists who want to explore the ocean's beauty, movement & atmosphere.

Participants will complete 2 paintings as they gain a deeper understanding of ocean light, color & water dynamics. The class focus will be primarily with acrylic paint, though oils are welcome.