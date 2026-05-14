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Morro Bay Ocean Art Painting Workshop

Morro Bay Ocean Art Painting Workshop

Have you wanted to enhance your seascape paintings & make waves come alive in your art?
Join acclaimed artists Wade Koniakowsky & Colleen Gnos for a 2-day painting workshop. Designed for beginning to intermediate artists who want to explore the ocean's beauty, movement & atmosphere.
Participants will complete 2 paintings as they gain a deeper understanding of ocean light, color & water dynamics. The class focus will be primarily with acrylic paint, though oils are welcome.

Art Center Morro Bay
$385
01:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Thu, 11 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Artist Group Info

Wade Koniakowsky
wade@koniakowsky.com
https://www.koniakowsky.com/
Art Center Morro Bay
835 Main Street
Morro Bay, California 93442
805-772-2504
artcenter.morrobay@gmail.com
http://www.artcentermorrobay.com