Morro Bay Ocean Art Painting Workshop
Morro Bay Ocean Art Painting Workshop
Have you wanted to enhance your seascape paintings & make waves come alive in your art?
Join acclaimed artists Wade Koniakowsky & Colleen Gnos for a 2-day painting workshop. Designed for beginning to intermediate artists who want to explore the ocean's beauty, movement & atmosphere.
Participants will complete 2 paintings as they gain a deeper understanding of ocean light, color & water dynamics. The class focus will be primarily with acrylic paint, though oils are welcome.
Art Center Morro Bay
$385
01:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Thu, 11 Jun 2026
Artist Group Info
Wade Koniakowsky
wade@koniakowsky.com
Art Center Morro Bay
835 Main StreetMorro Bay, California 93442
805-772-2504
artcenter.morrobay@gmail.com