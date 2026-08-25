The City of Pismo Beach Recreation Division invites the community to enjoy a fun-filled evening under the stars at its Movie in the Park event at Dinosaur Caves Park. The featured film will be GOAT, beginning at 7:15 pm.

The evening offers more than just a movie. Bounce houses will open at 6:00 pm, giving kids an opportunity to play before the film begins, and food will be available for purchase throughout the evening.

For more information, contact the Pismo Beach Recreation Division at 805-773-7063 or visit www.pismobeach.org/recreation.

