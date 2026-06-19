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Mozart and Rachmaninoff

Mozart and Rachmaninoff

Immerse yourself in Mozart’s charming and virtuosic Sinfonia paired with Rachmaninoff’s romantic and sweeping Second Symphony in the final performance of the Festival, led by renowned conductor David Danzmayr and featuring a cadre of the Music Academy’s incredible teaching artists.

Granada Theatre
$10-$125
07:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 8 Aug 2026
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Event Supported By

Music Academy of the West
(805) 969-4726
musicacademy.org
Granada Theatre
1214 State State
Santa Barbara, California 93101
805 899-2222
https://ticketing.granadasb.org/15818