Mozart and Rachmaninoff
Mozart and Rachmaninoff
Immerse yourself in Mozart’s charming and virtuosic Sinfonia paired with Rachmaninoff’s romantic and sweeping Second Symphony in the final performance of the Festival, led by renowned conductor David Danzmayr and featuring a cadre of the Music Academy’s incredible teaching artists.
Granada Theatre
$10-$125
07:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 8 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Music Academy of the West
(805) 969-4726
Granada Theatre
1214 State StateSanta Barbara, California 93101
805 899-2222