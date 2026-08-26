Murder in the Village: A Weekend-Long Whodunit

You're invited to step to solve a one-of-a kind mystery!

During this weekend-long whodunit, you'll be able to explore more than a dozen participating stores, each with its own character and clues to help you solve this year's case.

The Mystery: After a major storm, the town’s beloved volunteer fire captain is found dead by the swinging bridge. For such a great little town, there are many suspects – bootleggers, gamblers, businessmen. Who killed Captain Callahan and why?

Starting Saturday, October 24th at 10 am, pick up your “1927 Newspaper” at Monarch Books. The newspaper will provide the background story, as well as the events rules, character bios, and space to jot down clues. It will also contain the names of all the participating businesses in the Village. Visit each shop to speak to the suspects and gather the clues to solve the mystery.

Submit your final guess before 4 pm on Sunday, October 25th, at Monarch Books. If you guess correctly, you'll be entered into a grand-prize drawing for the sharpest sleuths.

