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Nature Sunday: Underground

Nature Sunday: Underground

Join Gretchen Renshaw for a talk and workshop on soils and plant nutrition with special attention to the California native plants of the Franciscan Complex, and the plants of serpentine soils and other niches.

Gretchen Renshaw is a horticulturist and teacher. She co-founded the Manhattan Beach Botanical Garden. This demonstration garden features California native plants and sustainable gardening practices.

SLO Botanical Garden
Free
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Sun, 27 Sep 2026
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Event Supported By

San Luis Obispo Botanical Garden
(805) 541-1466
https://slobg.org
SLO Botanical Garden
3450 Dairy Creek Road
San Luis Obispo, California 93405
805 541-1400
info@slobg.org
https://slobg.org/