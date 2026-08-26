Nature Sunday: Underground
Nature Sunday: Underground
Join Gretchen Renshaw for a talk and workshop on soils and plant nutrition with special attention to the California native plants of the Franciscan Complex, and the plants of serpentine soils and other niches.
Gretchen Renshaw is a horticulturist and teacher. She co-founded the Manhattan Beach Botanical Garden. This demonstration garden features California native plants and sustainable gardening practices.
SLO Botanical Garden
Free
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Sun, 27 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
San Luis Obispo Botanical Garden
(805) 541-1466
SLO Botanical Garden
3450 Dairy Creek RoadSan Luis Obispo, California 93405
805 541-1400
info@slobg.org