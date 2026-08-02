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Near-Death Experience Workshop

Near-Death Experience Workshop

Unity Five Cities and San Luis Obispo invites the community to a special workshop featuring Grace Marie Bubulka, RN, MSN, an internationally respected speaker and author who will share her extraordinary near-death experience and the profound insights it has brought to her life and career.

The Victorian
12:00 PM - 02:00 PM on Sun, 16 Aug 2026

Event Supported By

Unity Five Cities and San Luis Obispo
(805) 345-0832
info@unity5cities.org
https://www.unity5cities.org
The Victorian
789 Valley Road
Arroyo Grande, California 93420
(805) 345-0832
info@unity5cities.org
https://www.unity5cities.org