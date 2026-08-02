Near-Death Experience Workshop
Near-Death Experience Workshop
Unity Five Cities and San Luis Obispo invites the community to a special workshop featuring Grace Marie Bubulka, RN, MSN, an internationally respected speaker and author who will share her extraordinary near-death experience and the profound insights it has brought to her life and career.
The Victorian
12:00 PM - 02:00 PM on Sun, 16 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Unity Five Cities and San Luis Obispo
(805) 345-0832
info@unity5cities.org
The Victorian
789 Valley RoadArroyo Grande, California 93420
(805) 345-0832
info@unity5cities.org