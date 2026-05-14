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Nipomo Library 30th Anniversary Party

Nipomo Library 30th Anniversary Party

County of San Luis Obispo Public Libraries will be hosting a celebration of the Nipomo Library’s 30th Anniversary and everyone is invited.

Among the activities planned are:
—Free BBQ lunch from 11:30am – 12:30pm
—Birthday cake
—Ribbon cutting for new sunshade at 11:30am
—Summer Reading Program kickoff celebration
—Crafts
—Face painting
—Seed planting.

Nipomo Library
Free
11:00 AM - 01:00 PM on Wed, 10 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

SLO County Libraries
(805) 781-5775
http://www.slolibrary.org
Nipomo Library
918 W Tefft St
Nipomo, California 93444
805-929-3994
nipomo@slolibrary.org
www.slolibrary.org