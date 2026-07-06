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Oliver!

Oliver!

Consider yourself at home with Lionel Bart’s Oliver!, the beloved award-winning musical based on Oliver Twist and a perfect theatrical adventure for the whole family. One of the few musicals whose film adaptation won the Academy Awards, Oliver! remains one of the most cherished treasures in musical theatre.

The production runs from July 10 to July 12:
July 10th and 11th shows begin at 7 pm
July 12th show at 1:00 pm.

Spanos Theater
$35 to $58
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 10 Jul 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

OEA Theatrical
(619) 509-4816
oliverthemusicalslo@gmail.com
https://www.oeatheatrical.com/
Spanos Theater
1 Grand Ave
San Luis Obispo, California 93407
805.756.4849
https://pacslo.org