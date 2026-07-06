Consider yourself at home with Lionel Bart’s Oliver!, the beloved award-winning musical based on Oliver Twist and a perfect theatrical adventure for the whole family. One of the few musicals whose film adaptation won the Academy Awards, Oliver! remains one of the most cherished treasures in musical theatre.

The production runs from July 10 to July 12:

July 10th and 11th shows begin at 7 pm

July 12th show at 1:00 pm.