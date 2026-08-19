Open Studios Art Tour
Open Studios Art Tour
Discover the creativity of SLO County at the 28th annual Open Studios Art Tour! More than 165 talented artists and crafters open their studios to the public, offering a behind-the-scenes look at their work and creative processes on the weekends of October 10-11 and 17-18, from 10 am to 4 pm.
The tour is free, and artwork purchased directly supports the participating artists.
Use the Open Studios Art Tour catalog and online maps to create your own self-guided experience. Explore local studios, meet the artists, and find one-of-a-kind works to take home.
Learn more and plan your visit: slocountyarts.org/osat
Various art studios in SLO County
Free
10:00 AM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 10 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
San Luis Obispo County Arts Council
office@slocountyarts.org
Various art studios in SLO County
805-544-9251
office@slocountyarts.org