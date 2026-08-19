Discover the creativity of SLO County at the 28th annual Open Studios Art Tour! More than 165 talented artists and crafters open their studios to the public, offering a behind-the-scenes look at their work and creative processes on the weekends of October 10-11 and 17-18, from 10 am to 4 pm. The tour is free, and artwork purchased directly supports the participating artists.

Use the Open Studios Art Tour catalog and online maps to create your own self-guided experience. Explore local studios, meet the artists, and find one-of-a-kind works to take home.

Learn more and plan your visit: slocountyarts.org/osat