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Orchid Fest 2026

Orchid Fest 2026

The Five Cities Orchid Society invites the public to Orchid Fest 2026, a celebration of orchids, gardening, education, and community, taking place June 27–28 at Olympic Hall, Nipomo High School.
This year’s theme, “Friendship & Blooms,” celebrates the friendships, knowledge, and beauty that orchids inspire. Visitors will enjoy spectacular orchid displays, expert demonstrations, docent-led tours, educational exhibits, and a marketplace featuring specialty orchid nurseries and vendors offering everything from beginner-friendly plants to rare collector specimens.

Event Hours:
Saturday, June 27: 9 to 5 pm
Sunday, June 28: 9 to 4 pm
Admission is $5 for adults. Children 12 and under are admitted free.

Nipomo High School
$5
09:00 AM - 05:00 PM on Sat, 27 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Five Cities Orchid Society
360-271-3971
fcospresident@gmail.com
https://www.fcos.org/orchid-fest-2026
Nipomo High School
525 N. Thompson Avenue
Nipomo, California 93444