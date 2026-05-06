The Five Cities Orchid Society invites the public to Orchid Fest 2026, a celebration of orchids, gardening, education, and community, taking place June 27–28 at Olympic Hall, Nipomo High School.

This year’s theme, “Friendship & Blooms,” celebrates the friendships, knowledge, and beauty that orchids inspire. Visitors will enjoy spectacular orchid displays, expert demonstrations, docent-led tours, educational exhibits, and a marketplace featuring specialty orchid nurseries and vendors offering everything from beginner-friendly plants to rare collector specimens.

Event Hours:

Saturday, June 27: 9 to 5 pm

Sunday, June 28: 9 to 4 pm

Admission is $5 for adults. Children 12 and under are admitted free.