Outside Together: Screening of Breath of Gloster and Panel Discussion

County of San Luis Obispo Public Libraries is partnering with NAACP SLO County and SLO County Library Foundation to present a screening of the short film Breath of Gloster, featuring trail runner and environmental activist Peyton Thomas and educator-activist Dr. Krystal Martin. The screening will be followed by a community discussion with Thomas and Dr. Martin and local experts.

Attendees will hear from Thomas and Dr. Martin, as well as local voices that include youth mental health clinician Jene Hinton-Railsback, environmental educator Celeste Royer, NAACP's Tobin Johnson, SLO Climate Coalition's Eric Veium, and Cal Poly kinesiology lecturer Dr. Nicole Hagobian.

