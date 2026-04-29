Outside Together: Screening of Breath of Gloster and Panel Discussion
Outside Together: Screening of Breath of Gloster and Panel Discussion
County of San Luis Obispo Public Libraries is partnering with NAACP SLO County and SLO County Library Foundation to present a screening of the short film Breath of Gloster, featuring trail runner and environmental activist Peyton Thomas and educator-activist Dr. Krystal Martin. The screening will be followed by a community discussion with Thomas and Dr. Martin and local experts.
Attendees will hear from Thomas and Dr. Martin, as well as local voices that include youth mental health clinician Jene Hinton-Railsback, environmental educator Celeste Royer, NAACP's Tobin Johnson, SLO Climate Coalition's Eric Veium, and Cal Poly kinesiology lecturer Dr. Nicole Hagobian.
Harold J. Miossi CPAC
Free
01:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 9 May 2026
Event Supported By
County of SLO Public Libraries
Harold J. Miossi CPAC
Highway 1San Luis Obispo, California 93405