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Paradise Found and Lost: Japanese American immigration, incarceration, and resettlement

Paradise Found and Lost: Japanese American immigration, incarceration, and resettlement

Author-historian Shizue Seigel and former WWII incarceree Margaret Cooper share stories and images of the Japanese American struggle for equality, land, and freedom.

SLO Library Community Room
Free
01:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 23 May 2026

Event Supported By

SLO County Libraries
(805) 781-5775
http://www.slolibrary.org
SLO Library Community Room
995 Palm Street
San Luis Obispo, California 93401