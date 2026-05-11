Paradise Found and Lost: Japanese American immigration, incarceration, and resettlement
Paradise Found and Lost: Japanese American immigration, incarceration, and resettlement
Author-historian Shizue Seigel and former WWII incarceree Margaret Cooper share stories and images of the Japanese American struggle for equality, land, and freedom.
SLO Library Community Room
Free
01:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 23 May 2026
Event Supported By
SLO County Libraries
(805) 781-5775
SLO Library Community Room
995 Palm StreetSan Luis Obispo, California 93401