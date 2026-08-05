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Pet Vaccine Clinic

Pet Vaccine Clinic

With the support of Petco Love, Woods Humane Society provides DAPPv Canine and HCP Feline vaccines for cats and dogs to the general public during quarterly free vaccine clinics to ensure pets are #VaccinatedandLoved.

Free Service—Appointments are Required.

Woods Humane Society- North County
Free
09:00 AM - 01:00 PM on Sat, 12 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Woods Humane Society- North County
805-543-9316
http://woodshumanesociety.org/events/
Woods Humane Society- North County
2300 Ramond Road
Atascadero, California 93422
805-543-9316
http://woodshumanesociety.org/spay-neuter/