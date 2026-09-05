Pioneer Research Strategies: Wilderness Trails and North Carolina Scots-Irish

Daniel Boone’s migration along the Wilderness Trail can help us plot our ancestor’s westward migration. Learn what records can be found along the trail. We will cover online and onsite resources. Learn how to turn that brick wall into an amazing success story.

Many Americans can trace their ancestry back to the North Carolina Scots-Irish. We will focus on who these people were, where they came from in the British Isles and where they settled in the New World. Where to find repositories and records of this unique population will also be covered.

Discussion will be via Zoom and is open to all. Register at slocgs.org.