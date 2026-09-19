Plant-based Crop-preserving Polymers Deployment Talk

CALPACS members and the general community are cordially invited to our Fall Luncheon. This year, we will host James Rogers of Apeel for a lecture on a plant-based, edible, produce-protecting polymers that dramatically extend the shelf life of fresh fruits and vegetables. Rogers will detail the discovery, development, and commercialization of these polymers into the agricultural business.

The event will include appetizers and a three-course lunch. A no-host bar provides beer, wine and cocktails. The annual open session of the CALPACS Executive Committee meeting will follow immediately after the talk.