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Plein Air Weekend

Plein Air Weekend

Spend a weekend painting outdoors with award-winning artist and instructor Brandon Smith.
Open to all skill levels, the workshop is based at The Gallery in Arroyo Grande, with plein air sessions in and around the village.

The $300 fee covers 2+ days of instruction, a welcome reception on Friday, and a complimentary dinner with wine on Saturday.

The Gallery Arroyo Grande
$300
09:00 AM - 04:00 PM on Fri, 22 May 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The Gallery AG
805-202-8600
info@thegalleryag.com
https://www.thegalleryag.com/

Artist Group Info

Brandon Smith
info@thegalleryag.com
The Gallery Arroyo Grande
213 E Branch Street
Arroyo Grande, California 93420
805-202-8600
info@thegalleryag.com
https://www.thegalleryag.com/event-list