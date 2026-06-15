POP! Art in Action Workshop
POP! Art in Action Workshop
Bright. Bright. Bold. Bursting with creativity. Step into the colorful world of Pop Art, inspired by artists who made everyday things extraordinary. Learn printmaking and create a series of relief prints in the style of Andy Warhol. Build larger-than-life, playful sculptures like Claes Oldenburg, and jump into a high-energy project inspired by Keith Haring’s figures in motion.
June 23 to 25. 10 am to 12:30 pm. Ages 6 and up.
Art Center Morro Bay
$115
Every week through Jun 25, 2026.
Tuesday: 10:00 AM - 12:30 PM
Wednesday: 10:00 AM - 12:30 PM
Thursday: 10:00 AM - 12:30 PM
Tuesday: 10:00 AM - 12:30 PM
Wednesday: 10:00 AM - 12:30 PM
Thursday: 10:00 AM - 12:30 PM
Event Supported By
Art Center Morro Bay
805-772-2504
artcenter.morrobay@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
artcenter.morrobay@gmail.com
Art Center Morro Bay
835 Main StreetMorro Bay, California 93442
805-772-2504
artcenter.morrobay@gmail.com