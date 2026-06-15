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POP! Art in Action Workshop

POP! Art in Action Workshop

Bright. Bright. Bold. Bursting with creativity. Step into the colorful world of Pop Art, inspired by artists who made everyday things extraordinary. Learn printmaking and create a series of relief prints in the style of Andy Warhol. Build larger-than-life, playful sculptures like Claes Oldenburg, and jump into a high-energy project inspired by Keith Haring’s figures in motion.
June 23 to 25. 10 am to 12:30 pm. Ages 6 and up.

Art Center Morro Bay
$115
Every week through Jun 25, 2026.
Tuesday: 10:00 AM - 12:30 PM
Wednesday: 10:00 AM - 12:30 PM
Thursday: 10:00 AM - 12:30 PM
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Art Center Morro Bay
805-772-2504
artcenter.morrobay@gmail.com
https://artcentermorrobay.org

Artist Group Info

artcenter.morrobay@gmail.com
Art Center Morro Bay
835 Main Street
Morro Bay, California 93442
805-772-2504
artcenter.morrobay@gmail.com
http://www.artcentermorrobay.com