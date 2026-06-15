POP! Art in Action Workshop

Bright. Bright. Bold. Bursting with creativity. Step into the colorful world of Pop Art, inspired by artists who made everyday things extraordinary. Learn printmaking and create a series of relief prints in the style of Andy Warhol. Build larger-than-life, playful sculptures like Claes Oldenburg, and jump into a high-energy project inspired by Keith Haring’s figures in motion.

June 23 to 25. 10 am to 12:30 pm. Ages 6 and up.

