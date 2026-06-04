Pride Book Signing

Join Volumes of Pleasure staff in welcoming three accomplished authors who celebrate queer women in fiction.

—Alicia Gael is a local author who has written several books including Murder, Mayhem, and Sex on the Beach, a sapphic romance and mystery novel that blends romance, suspense, and humor.

—Lynette Beers is an award-winning author with several books in print, including a book set on the Central Coast, with her most recent, Uncharted Waters, released 2025.

—JD Locke is a sapphic author based in Los Angeles who believes every love story, especially queer ones, deserve a happily-ever-after. Her debut novel, a magical holiday romance called A Visit from St. Nic was released in 2025.