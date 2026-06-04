Pride Book Signing
Pride Book Signing
Join Volumes of Pleasure staff in welcoming three accomplished authors who celebrate queer women in fiction.
—Alicia Gael is a local author who has written several books including Murder, Mayhem, and Sex on the Beach, a sapphic romance and mystery novel that blends romance, suspense, and humor.
—Lynette Beers is an award-winning author with several books in print, including a book set on the Central Coast, with her most recent, Uncharted Waters, released 2025.
—JD Locke is a sapphic author based in Los Angeles who believes every love story, especially queer ones, deserve a happily-ever-after. Her debut novel, a magical holiday romance called A Visit from St. Nic was released in 2025.
Volumes of Pleasure Bookstore
01:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 13 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Volumes of Pleasure Bookshop
805-528-5565
volumesofpleasure@hotmail.com
Volumes of Pleasure Bookstore
1016 Los Osos Valley RoadLos Osos, California 93402
805-528-5565
volumesofpleasure@hotmail.com