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Pride Book Signing

Pride Book Signing

Join Volumes of Pleasure staff in welcoming three accomplished authors who celebrate queer women in fiction.
—Alicia Gael is a local author who has written several books including Murder, Mayhem, and Sex on the Beach, a sapphic romance and mystery novel that blends romance, suspense, and humor. 
—Lynette Beers is an award-winning author with several books in print, including a book set on the Central Coast, with her most recent, Uncharted Waters, released 2025.
—JD Locke is a sapphic author based in Los Angeles who believes every love story, especially queer ones, deserve a happily-ever-after. Her debut novel, a magical holiday romance called A Visit from St. Nic was released in 2025.  

Volumes of Pleasure Bookstore
01:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 13 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Volumes of Pleasure Bookshop
805-528-5565
volumesofpleasure@hotmail.com
http://www.volumesofpleasurebookshoppe.com
Volumes of Pleasure Bookstore
1016 Los Osos Valley Road
Los Osos, California 93402
805-528-5565
volumesofpleasure@hotmail.com
http://www.volumesofpleasurebookshoppe.com