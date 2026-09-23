The City of Pismo Beach Recreation Division invites families to celebrate the fall season at Pumpkins in the Park. This event will feature an exciting lineup of festive fun, including a costume contest, games, crafts, and bounce houses.

Pumpkin decorating is also available to the first 500 children, so families are encouraged to arrive early. Food and beverages will also be available for purchase throughout the event.

The fun continues downtown with Downtown Trick-or-Treating from noon to 2:00 pm, giving families the opportunity to enjoy even more festive activities after Pumpkins in the Park.

For more information, contact the Pismo Beach Recreation Division at 805-773-7063 or visit www.pismobeach.org/recreation.

