REACH Central Coast Updates
REACH Central Coast Updates
REACH launched to unite the private sector across the region, break down barriers to greater economic prosperity, and chart a path for collective success.
REACH embodies a spirit of regionalism that is essential to creating a more prosperous, inclusive economy. Our private sector-led coalition partners with public, private, civic and educational institutions across the Central Coast — a region of about 700,000 people in dozens of cities and towns in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties.
Come early for some Networking doors open at 11:30.
South County Regional Center
35
11:30 AM - 01:00 PM on Tue, 14 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
South County Chambers of Commerce
805-489-1488
South County Regional Center
800 W Branch StreetArroyo Grande, 93420
(805) 489-1488