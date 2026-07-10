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REACH Central Coast Updates

REACH Central Coast Updates

REACH launched to unite the private sector across the region, break down barriers to greater economic prosperity, and chart a path for collective success.

REACH embodies a spirit of regionalism that is essential to creating a more prosperous, inclusive economy. Our private sector-led coalition partners with public, private, civic and educational institutions across the Central Coast — a region of about 700,000 people in dozens of cities and towns in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties.

Come early for some Networking doors open at 11:30.

South County Regional Center
35
11:30 AM - 01:00 PM on Tue, 14 Jul 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

South County Chambers of Commerce
805-489-1488
https://www.southcountychambers.com/
South County Regional Center
800 W Branch Street
Arroyo Grande, 93420
(805) 489-1488
https://www.southcountychambers.com/south-county-regional-center/