Replacing a Lawn with CA Native Plants

Have you ever thought about removing your lawn and replacing it with a native garden, but never quite knew where to start? Come to this free presentation by the California Native Plant Society and find out. Step-by-step instructions and list of recommended natives appropriate for San Luis Obispo will be provided.

Optional 9:30 am to noon tour of the Clearwater Color Wholesale Nursery in Los Osos on the morning of 8/29 to see some of the same plants that will be discussed in the afternoon talk.

See CNPS website for details and to sign up for the nursery tour (cnpsslo.org/events).