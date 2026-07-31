Replacing a Lawn with CA Native Plants
Replacing a Lawn with CA Native Plants
Have you ever thought about removing your lawn and replacing it with a native garden, but never quite knew where to start? Come to this free presentation by the California Native Plant Society and find out. Step-by-step instructions and list of recommended natives appropriate for San Luis Obispo will be provided.
Optional 9:30 am to noon tour of the Clearwater Color Wholesale Nursery in Los Osos on the morning of 8/29 to see some of the same plants that will be discussed in the afternoon talk.
See CNPS website for details and to sign up for the nursery tour (cnpsslo.org/events).
San Luis Obispo County Library
Free
02:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 29 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
San Luis Obispo Chapter of the California Native Plant Society
(805) 528-0914
info@cnpsslo.org
San Luis Obispo County Library
995 Palm StreetSan Luis Obispo, California 93403
805-781-5994