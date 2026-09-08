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Ring Stackers ~ Jewelry Class

Ring Stackers ~ Jewelry Class

This beginner-friendly class guides you through crafting beautiful sterling silver rings from scratch. It’s a quick project that introduces essential silversmithing skills, perfect for those new to jewelry making. All tools provided. You’ll leave with your completed project—typically 6 to 8 rings.

Studios on the Park
$130
12:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Sun, 4 Oct 2026
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Event Supported By

Amy Beams
hola@goldenstategoods.com
Studios on the Park
1130 Pine St.
Paso Robles, California 93446
805-238-9800
sasha@studiosonthepark.org
http://www.studiosonthepark.org