Ring Stackers ~ Jewelry Class
Ring Stackers ~ Jewelry Class
This beginner-friendly class guides you through crafting beautiful sterling silver rings from scratch. It’s a quick project that introduces essential silversmithing skills, perfect for those new to jewelry making. All tools provided. You’ll leave with your completed project—typically 6 to 8 rings.
Studios on the Park
$130
12:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Sun, 4 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Amy Beams
hola@goldenstategoods.com
Studios on the Park
1130 Pine St.Paso Robles, California 93446
805-238-9800
sasha@studiosonthepark.org