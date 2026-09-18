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Rites of Passage

Rites of Passage

Celebrate innovation and legacy, bridging past and present, the 2026-2027 season opener pairs the groundbreaking ballet score, Stravinksky’s The Rite of Spring by Stravinsky, with a world premier symphony commissioned Garret Foulke and Dorothy Correa, composed by Stefan Podell. This dynamic program opens with the vibrant Danse Nègre by Samuel Coleridge-Taylor.

Performing Arts Center San Luis Obispo
Starting at $20
03:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sun, 4 Oct 2026
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Event Supported By

SLO Symphony
Slosymphony.org
Performing Arts Center San Luis Obispo
1 Grand Ave
San Luis Obispo, California 93407
805-756-4849
pacslo@calpoly.edu
https://pacslo.org