Rites of Passage
Rites of Passage
Celebrate innovation and legacy, bridging past and present, the 2026-2027 season opener pairs the groundbreaking ballet score, Stravinksky’s The Rite of Spring by Stravinsky, with a world premier symphony commissioned Garret Foulke and Dorothy Correa, composed by Stefan Podell. This dynamic program opens with the vibrant Danse Nègre by Samuel Coleridge-Taylor.
Performing Arts Center San Luis Obispo
Starting at $20
03:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sun, 4 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
SLO Symphony
Performing Arts Center San Luis Obispo
1 Grand AveSan Luis Obispo, California 93407
805-756-4849
pacslo@calpoly.edu